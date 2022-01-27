Budget 2022: No Traditional Halwa ceremony this year!

Every year the government hosts a 'halwa ceremony', a few days before the Budget is presented, marking the official kick-off of events. The 'halwa ceremony' is a customary pre-Budget event that formally flags off the printing of different documents associated with the Budget. However, this year owing to the COVID-19 situation, the Halwa ceremony was not performed and instead, sweets were provided to the core staff who are due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces.

For the unversed, there is a "lock-in" of the core staff to maintain the secrecy of the budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Budget. During the period of lock-in, they are not allowed to call anyone, including their loved ones. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, confirmed the Finance Ministry on Thursday. Like last time, the budget will be presented in paperless form, and the document will be made available to the Members of the Parliament and the general public alike, at one place - Union Government Budget App