Budget 2022: "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs" says FM

Finance Minister is announcing Union Budget 2022 in the parliament. In her speech, she said "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth"

According to Economic Times,

The masterplan will encompass the seven engines of economic transformation

PM Gatishakti masterplan for expressways will be formulated in the next financial year

The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23

Four multi-modal national parks contracts will be awarded in FY23

She further said, "Budget reiterates focus on public investment to modernize infrastructure over the medium term, leveraging tech platform of Gati Shakti via a multi-modal approach."

Earlier in the same speech, she said, "We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth."

