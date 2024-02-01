Budget 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time and Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget Speech Online

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament at 11 am on Thursday, February 1, here's how you can watch the Finance Minister's Interim Budget speech Live on TV, Mobile apps and Laptop. Nirmala Sitharaman, the country's first full-time woman finance minister, has already left an indelible mark by presenting five full budgets since assuming office in July 2019.

When and Where to Watch Budget 2024 Live Streaming?

To watch the Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech online on the official TV channel of Sansad TV and Doordarshan. One can also watch live telecasts in mobile phone through Sansad TV and Doordarshan YouTube channels.

Budget 2024 Timings:

1. A photo shoot with the Union budget team will take place at 8.15 am.

2. FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8.45 am.

3. FM will reach the Parliament at 9.15 am.

4. The Cabinet Meeting will take place at 10 am.

5. Main Budget Speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman marks a significant milestone as she is poised to equal the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai by presenting her sixth consecutive budget.