Budget 2025: Big Relief for Salaried Individuals, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax on Income Up to Rs 12 Lakh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave big relief for the salaried individuals on Saturday, February 1. She has announced that no income tax up to an income of Rs 12 lakhs. "The middle class provide strengths to the economy. In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced the tax burdens. I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax up to an income of Rs 12 lakhs," said FM.

Providing significant relief to taxpayers, Sitharaman stated that the news income tax regime will be simpler, with a special focus on benefiting the middle class and salaried section. She announced that income tax slabs and rates are being revised across the board ensuring a more progressive taxation system.

Individuals earning up to Rs 25 lakh will receive a tax benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakhs, further easing the financial burden on the middle-income group.

Income Tax Slabs Under New Tax Regime 2024-25

Taxpayers without business income can opt between the new and old tax regime every financial year. A 4% cess will be applied to the total tax amount, with additional surcharges applicable for incomes exceeding Rs 50 lakh.