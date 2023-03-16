Budget Session: Both Houses adjourn as logjam continues for fourth successive day

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 PM as both the houses faced disruptions for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Earlier today, Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and demands discussion on the Ad issue.

In a notice under Rule 267, Ranjit Ranjan said, "Government has failed in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market mpulation and financial mismanagement against the Ad group".

While, Congress Syed Naseer Hussain gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on "worrying trend of declining freedom of speech and expression in the country".

On Wednesday, Parliament faced disruptions for the third successive day.

The second half of the budget session began on Monday and has been marked by disruptions and ruckus over the last three days. BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning India's institutions on foreign soil.

