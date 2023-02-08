Budget Session: Entire world looking at India hopefully

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Today, all the credible institutions of the world, all experts who deeply study the global effects and can also make predictions for the future, are very hopeful and excited for India. Why is this happening? Why is the entire world looking at India hopefully?

PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations made by Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.