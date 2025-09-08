Burhanpur Violence: Stone Pelting During Hanuman Chalisa in Biroda, 7 Held

A clash between two communities broke out, which led to stone pelting during a Hanuman Chalisa recitation in the Biroda area of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. After receiving the information, local police reached the spot and controlled the situation, said SP Ashutosh Bagri. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case, and a detailed investigation is underway.

"Stone pelting was reported and 7 of the accused were arrested and FIR is being registered against them," said Bagri.

#WATCH | Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh | SP Ashutosh Bagri says, "A conflict took place in Biroda, situations worsened. Police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation... Stone pelting was reported and 7 of the accused were arrested and FIR is being registered… pic.twitter.com/7a7mtWFCJ6 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

An FIR is being registered against people for stone pelting. Some people sustained injuries, and medico-legal cases have been registered. Appropriate action is underway.

The SP added that police have seized the CCTV DVR from the spot and action will be taken against those involved. MLA Archana Chitnis also visited the area to help restore peace between the communities.

The SP further stated that the origin of the incident is being investigated, but reports suggest that stone pelting began during the Hanuman Chalisa Paath. Police have been deployed in the area, and an FIR is being registered.

"The basic initiation of the incident is under investigation, but it has been reported that stone pelting started during Hanuman Chalisa recitation. Police are deployed on the scene," he added further.

BJP MLA Archana Chitnis said that the incident occurred while Ganesh Visarjan was being held in Biroda village.

Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh: Stone pelting incident occurred while Ganesh Visarjan was being held in Biroda village, leading to tension as two groups clashed



BJP MLA Archana Chitnis says, "In Burhanpur, we celebrate all festivals peacefully and usually no one has any problem with… pic.twitter.com/w3lgdxymyG — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2025

"In Burhanpur, we celebrate all festivals peacefully and usually no one has any problem with each other’s celebrations. Unfortunately, today a very unfortunate incident took place during the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol when stone pelting occurred, creating a tense situation in the village," Chitnis told the news agency IANS.

Additional Collector Veer Singh Chauhan said, "During the idol immersion procession in Biroda, some people started stone-pelting, after which both sides engaged in it. We, along with the police force, reached the spot, and peace has now been maintained. We have also arrested some people..."