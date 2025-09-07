Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Idol Immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty After 33-Hour (Watch Video)

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: The idol of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idols, was immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty on Sunday evening after a 33-hour-long procession. The immersion procession began on Saturday afternoon during Anant Chaturdashi. It took nearly 20 hours for the idol to reach Girgaon early Sunday morning. Devotees lined the streets throughout the route to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The immersion ceremony of Lalbaugcha Raja is being performed.



According to the reports, this year, a new raft was built for the immersion. Strong waves during high tide made it difficult for volunteers to shift the idol onto the raft. After sustained efforts by the volunteers and team, the idol was finally placed on the raft successfully. Many devotees grew emotional as they waited at the beach for the idol’s final journey.

Before the immersion, the concluding aarti was performed at the seashore. The flower-decked raft carrying Lalbaugcha Raja was then taken into the sea. Mandal workers accompanied the idol until it was fully immersed.