Bus carrying Sabarimala devotees falls into pit in Kerala, several injured

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], March 28 : A bus carrying around 60 Sabarimala pilgrims, including children from Tamil Nadu fell into a deep pit in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday.

Several people feared injured in the accident that took place near Nilakkal, according to the sources.

The injured have been shifted to Pathanamthitta District hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

In November 2022, over 20 people were injured after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned.

