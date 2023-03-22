Bus catches fire in Assam's Nalbari district, no casualties

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 : As many as 20 passengers of a bus had a narrow escape after the bus caught fire in Assam's Nalbari district on Wednesday.

The incident took place on National Highway 31 at Nalbari where a private passenger bus which was coming from Guwahati towards Barpeta caught fire.

According to local police, the passengers of the bus escaped unhurt in the incident and later firefighters brought the situation under control.

The driver of the vehicle said that, there were around 20 passengers in the bus when the vehicle caught fire.

"When I noticed that, smoke is billowing from the engine, I immediately stopped it. All passengers of the vehicle got down. I don't know why the vehicle caught fire," the driver of the vehicle said.

On the other hand, a police officer from Nalbari district said that all passengers of the vehicle are safe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor