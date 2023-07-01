Bus conductor caught having sex in moving bus gets suspended

In a shocking incident, a bus conductor was caught by passengers while having sex with a female inside a moving bus. The video of the whole incident is making rounds on various social media platforms.

According to the information, the passengers' bus was en route to Lucknow from Hathras. The passengers felt uncomfortable as they heard some noises coming from the back seat. Suspecting something fishly, some passengers went to the back seat to find the reason behind the noises.

The passengers were shocked to see the conductor was engaged in a sexual act with a female by warping a blanket around them. The passengers confronted the bus conductor and an altercation took place between them. Besides, the passengers recorded the whole incident on their phones.

After the video went viral on social media, Assistant Regional Manager (ARM) terminated the bus driver and conductor. Besides, a stringent probe is on into the matter.

This incident has left the netizens in shock and they are demanding strict actions against the conductor and his partner for committing such misconduct inside a public bus.