By-election to Odisha's Brajrajnagar seat to be held on May 31

The by-election for the Brajarajnagar MLA seat in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha will be held on May 31, announced Sushil Lohani, Cheif Electoral Commissioner on Sunday.

He also informed that a total of 2.14 lakh people will cast their votes in 279 booths, out of which 22 are new and 60 have been identified as sensitive.

This By-poll is being held due to the death of MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

