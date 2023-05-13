Bypoll Results 2023: AAP's lead over Congress by over 34,000 votes

Aam Aadmi Paty's (AAP) widened its lead in Jalandhar, and is now 34,000 votes ahead of its rival Congress in the constituency. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading, Election Commission numbers.

In Jalandhar, following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are vying to outdo each other. Congress has fielded Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur, while BJP has bet on Akali import Inder Iqbal Atwal. The SAD-BSP has fielded Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi and the AAP has nominated former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku for the seat.

Counting of votes is under way for the byelections to Odisha's Jharsuguda assembly seat, Meghalaya's Sohiong seat and Punjab's Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.