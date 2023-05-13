Bypoll Results 2023: AAP's Sushil Rinku ahead of Congress's Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 9,324 votes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Rinku is leading from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, counting of votes for which is under way, initial trends showed.

Counting of votes for the seat, a bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8am. Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 4,503 votes, according to the trends. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Counting of votes is under way for the byelections to Odisha's Jharsuguda assembly seat, Meghalaya's Sohiong seat and Punjab's Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.