Cabinet will decide whether to implement or reject CAA: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, March 13 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that a decision will be made in the state cabinet meeting whether to implement or reject the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, the discussion is not made in this regard and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take a call over the issue after holding the cabinet meeting.

Presently CM Siddaramaiah is on tour. The cabinet meeting was not held, it will be conveyed tomorrow (Thursday). A detailed discussion will be made in the cabinet over the CAA and final call will be taken.

“The people from Bangladesh and other countries have been identified and deported from Karnataka,” he stated.

When asked about whether Congress fears a setback with the implementation of the CAA, he stated, BJP is claiming it and they will have to make one or the other allegation against the Congress party. “Our argument is to save the democracy in the country. They put forward different arguments,” he said.

“BJP was sitting quiet all these days and now they have implemented it. They are using it for politics. Why did they bring it during the time of election? It is clear that they are doing it with an eye on the election. No rocket science is needed to see through the intentions. People have to understand this,” he stated.

Speaking about the controversial caste census report, Parameshwara said, the matter is not listed in the agenda yet. “We will discuss it. The government had spent Rs 168 crore for preparing the report, it can’t go waste. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that he will present the report in the cabinet and he will take a call based on the decision made in the cabinet meeting,” he stated.

