CAIT Urges Traders to Avoid Dealing with Maldives Amidst Diplomatic Row with India

In the midst of the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) issued a statement urging domestic traders and exporters to abstain from engaging in business transactions with the island nation.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal observed that the offensive comments targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been deemed unacceptable by the business community, and this call to boycott aims to express solidarity and register disapproval against such disrespectful behaviour.

The CAIT has officially called on traders and exporters, urging them to abstain from engaging in business transactions with the Maldives. Khandelwal said the appeal encourages traders to stand united in sending a strong message against such behaviour by temporarily abstaining from trade engagements with the Maldives.

Khandelwal emphasized the importance of mutual respect in diplomatic conversations and denounced any form of disrespect towards leaders of friendly nations. Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the external affairs ministry on Monday, expressing deep concern over derogatory remarks against Modi made by several Maldivian ministers on social media, according to sources. In response, the Maldives government suspended three deputy ministers on Sunday for their offensive social media posts targeting Modi.