Calcutta HC allows CID to continue its investigation into Egra blast case, next hearing on June 12

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 : The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to continue its investigation into the Egra blast case.

"CID to investigate and decide whether a case can be initiated on the Explosives Act. The next hearing is on June 12," Court said.

Following the loss of lives in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in East Medinipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's filed the PIL seeking NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe.

A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday in which nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.

Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained three people in connection with an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory on Tuesday.

The detained person has been identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh, his son and nephew.

"Bhanu Bagh is in a hospital in injured condition and taking treatment there in Cuttack. He cannot be moved now. We are requesting Odisha police to keep a watch. 2 other persons nephews and son of Bhanu Bagh are also detained," officials of CID said on Thursday.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed.

The West Bengal Police CID has initiated a probe into the incident and investigation with the help of forensic experts after the State government handed over the case to it.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the NIA.

