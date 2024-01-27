Calcutta High Court Judges Clash Over CBI Probe in Fake Caste Certificate Scam

The Supreme Court of India on Saturday intervened in a rare conflict between two judges of the Calcutta High Court, pausing all proceedings before their benches and seeking responses from the CBI and the West Bengal government. The clash stems from allegations of a CBI probe ordered by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Jan. 24 into irregularities in the admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges using fake caste certificates.

Justice Gangopadhyay's order faced an immediate stay from a division bench headed by Justice Soumen Sen, prompting accusations of political influence from Justice Gangopadhyay. He openly alleged that Justice Sen was "acting clearly for some political party in this state" and trying to shield "some political party in power" in West Bengal.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud led a five-judge bench in taking up the matter on an urgent basis Saturday. The Supreme Court issued notices to the CBI, the West Bengal government, and the petitioner in the original fake caste certificate case, seeking their responses. The court adjourned the hearing until Monday, Jan. 29.

What is the case about.

A petition filed on Jan. 24 raised concerns about widespread issuance of fake caste certificates in West Bengal. Justice Gangopadhyay, assigned the case, ordered a CBI probe, criticizing both the state police and government. Justice Sen's division bench stayed the CBI probe, drawing allegations of political influence from Justice Gangopadhyay.