Can you give responsibility of country to Cong, which has history of plunder: PM Modi

Bagalkot, (Karnataka) April 29 In the run up to the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his scathing attack on the Congress party.

Addressing a massive gathering at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ in Bagalkot on the second day of his tour of Karnataka, the PM cautioned the people against voting for the grand old party by asking, “Can you hand over the responsibility of a vast country like India to the Congress?”

“The history of the Congress is all about looting this country,” PM Modi stressed and added that the plight the party was in today was because of the sins committed for years.

“That is why the whole country is saying that the Modi government will come to power once again,” he stated.

“Modi is not a person who carries out strikes on the sly. After carrying out the Balakot strikes inside Pakistan, though the Press was waiting, I contacted my Pakistani counterpart to inform them of the attack. They did not come on the line and later the contact was made. Modi always strikes from the front.

“He will never allow innocents to be killed in India. This is the New India. I will go into their house and strike.

“Give a befitting answer to appeasement politics on June 7,” he stressed.

He added that this General Election would determine the future of the nation and was about making India a developed country.

“This election is about building Bharat and it is our conviction to take it to the position of top three economies. Your one vote will do that job. Your vote gives strength to Modi and in turn he will make Bharat the top third economy of the world,” the PM stated.

“We want to make Bharat a manufacturing hub and skill centre. Those who go for holidays and enjoyment won’t understand this concept. To understand this they should have a vision. One’s life needs to be dedicated and after working day and night one will get that conviction and goal,” he said.

He added that the pain and woes of the people did not matter to the Congress.

“Before the Modi government took over, electric poles did not reach 18,000 villages of the country. This was happening in the 21st century. Crores lived in darkness and at night they faced challenges from wild animals.

“For generations their children did not get to read at night. After coming to power, Modi made it a mission and today there is no village without electricity connection in the country,” he stated.

“You (people) decide whom the country should be handed over to,” PM Modi appealed.

PM Modi said, “Can we entrust the country to the Congress, whose only agenda is to plunder the nation when in power? In its 60 years of rule, the Congress has forged its own identity.

“The Congress has turned Karnataka into an ATM for its corruption. In such a short time, they have emptied the state treasury. MLAs are unable to access funds for development on time.

“Every public interest scheme has fallen victim to the Congress’ corruption. That's why I say - Where Congress goes, destruction follows.”

He added that the Congress did not care to develop villages on the borders and during the tenure of the BJP government, first priority was given to them in terms of development.

“Most beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana and others hail from the SC and ST communities.

“Due to the Congress' vote bank politics, the rights of SC/ST communities are no longer secure in the country.

“On one hand, the BJP government in Karnataka granted Scheduled Tribe status to the Talavara community. More than 3 lakh families in Karnataka have been issued Hukku Patra. However, in Karnataka, the Congress has initiated a campaign to amend the Constitution and strip away the rights of SC/ST/OBC communities.

“The Karnataka government has allocated a portion of OBC reservation to Muslims. They had previously mentioned in their manifesto about making laws to provide reservation based on religion,” PM Modi said.

