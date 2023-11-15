Cancer patient falls from Delhi house balcony, dies

New Delhi, Nov 15 A man from Bihar died after he fell from the balcony of his third floor residence in east Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sharda Nand Manjhi, 47, a native of Bihar's Gopalganj.

According to police, at 3.45 a.m. information was received at Madhu Vihar police station that Manjhi was admitted at Max Hospital by his son Rahul, and died during the treatment.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the hospital and during inquiry, it was found that Manjhi was a cancer patient.

"He had come to his son-in-law in Delhi for treatment and was admitted in Max Hospital," said a senior police official.

On Tuesday, Manjhi was taken home as doctors declared their inability to improve the condition.

"At about 3 a.m., Manjhi woke up for natural call but fell from the balcony of his house. He was brought to Max Hospital where he succumbed to injuries," said the official.

"The spot was inspected by Crime and FSL teams. Inquest proceeding has been conducted and no foul play has found so far," the official added.

