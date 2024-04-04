'Can't raise anti-Sanatan slogans', Cong spokersperson Gourav Vallabh quits party
By IANS | Published: April 4, 2024 08:49 AM2024-04-04T08:49:15+5:302024-04-04T08:50:05+5:30
New Delhi, April 4 Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.
Vallabh took to social media platform X to announce his decision.
"The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party," he said in a post.
