'Can't raise anti-Sanatan slogans', Cong spokersperson Gourav Vallabh quits party

New Delhi, April 4 Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

Vallabh took to social media platform X to announce his decision.

"The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party," he said in a post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor