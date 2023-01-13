Car collides with ambulance on Greater Noida expressway, 2 injured

Noida, Jan 13 A car collided with an ambulance carrying a patient on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday. Two people were injured in the accident.

According to sources, the ambulance was carrying a 90-year-old patient, Ramswaroop Singh Gaur from Kanpur Dehat to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, when the incident occurred due to dense fog, which led to low visibility in the area.

According to police, both the vehicles were being driven at high speeds. The Endeavour car rammed into the ambulance from behind, as the driver did not see it slowing down near a speed breaker because of the fog.

The two car occupants received minor injuries, while the patient was fine, said police.

The police later towed away both the vehicles to clear the route for traffic.

According to information received from the police, the collision took place near an under construction underpass in front of Advant Building located in Sector 168.

