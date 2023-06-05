Car drivers hack tollgate staff to death on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Ramanagar (Karnataka), June 5 In a shocking incident, a group of car drivers hacked a tollgate staff to death on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Ramnagar district, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pavan Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru South taluk.

The police said that the incident took place on Sunday night following a scuffle between the deceased and the attackers over paying toll.

"The police have formed two special teams to nab the accused persons, who are absconding," said Ramnagar SP, Karthik Reddy.

The police said that Kumar worked at the Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza and there was an argument between the accused and the deceased in the presence of other people.

The locals intervened and pacified both sides. However, the accused waited near the toll plaza and when Kumar went for a dinner break, the accused fatally attacked him with hockey sticks.

