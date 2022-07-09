Car parking at Chennai International Airport to have EV charging stations, multiplexes

Chennai, July 9 The multi-level car parking that will soon be operational at the Chennai International Airport will have five charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) apart from multiplex, food courts, retail outlets.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the 2.5 lakh sq.ft. multi-level car parking with a capacity to accommodate over 2,000 cars will come into operation next month.

The car parking will also offer commercial options including retail facilities, food courts and five multiplex for visitors.

Visitors driving to the car parking can pre-book for the EV charging slots and make payments on the dedicated app, AAI said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor