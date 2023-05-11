Carry surprise inspections in Tihar Jail, orders Delhi HC

New Delhi, May 11 The Delhi High Court formed a committee on Thursday to undertake surprise inspections in Tihar Jail and asked a report on the specifics of the food being served to the inmates and the level of hygiene maintained in the sitting area and canteen.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh was hearing a plea by two inmates lodged in Tihar jail and seeking the court's direction to the authorities concerned to ensure proper food facilities are made available for all.

The court has sought report on the nature of food served to all of them at all times and the details of food items provided in canteen.

The two inmates have contended that norms are not being followed in accordance with the Prison Rules in terms of quantity and nourishment.

Even though there is a prescribed diet, it is not being fulfilled leading to physical health problems.

It is their case that after 6 p.m. when the inmates are required stay inside their specific cells, no food is available to them.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Adit S. Pujari added that no fruits are being stored or sold now by the canteen for inmates to buy.

However, the jail superintendent's counsel claimed that when last month, a judge had visited, it was found that all the required norms were being complied with.

The court found it appropriate to direct surprise inspections to extract relevant details on the matter looking at the type of allegations.

Justice Singh said: "The committee is constituted for inspection. Let the committee conduct at least two inspections and submit a report by the next date of hearing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor