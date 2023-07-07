Case against Delhi man for running over dog with car

Case against Delhi man for running over dog with car

New Delhi, July 7 A case has been registered against  a man for  deliberately running his car over a dog in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, an official said on Friday.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by a Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The video shows a dog sitting on the road as a black SUV drives over its front wheel.

Following the incident, the dog was observed in distress and unable to move its hindquarters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that a First Information Report under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station.

“A probe has been initiated,” the DCP added.

