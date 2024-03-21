Case Filed Against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for Her 'Tamilians' Remark

A case has been registered against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Karnataka following directives from the Election Commission. This action comes in response to Karandlaje's controversial remarks regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, where she initially attributed the incident to "Tamilians" planting bombs in Karnataka.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu then approached the Election Commission, accusing Karandlaje of violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act.

As per ECI direction, DEO Bangalore has filed an FIR against Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister and MP u/s 123 (3A), 125 and 123 (3) of RP Act at Cottonpet Police Station of Bengaluru on 21.03.2024. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) March 21, 2024

During a protest event in Bengaluru, Karandlaje stated that "one guy comes from Tamil Nadu, takes training there, and plants a bomb at Rameshwaram Cafe." Her remarks drew criticism, especially her dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, questioning the state's governance and accusing him of appeasement politics.

However, hours after her controversial statement, Karandlaje retracted her comments and issued an apology.

“Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night. Frequent Bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye. FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose,” she had posted on X.

Stalin condemned Karandlaje's statements, labelling them as reckless and demanding action from the Election Commission against hate speech. He urged for appropriate legal measures against Karandlaje, citing concerns about the potential threat to peace, harmony, and national unity posed by such divisive rhetoric.

“Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP’s reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity,” he said.

The incident underscores the sensitive nature of political discourse and the importance of responsible communication, especially during election periods. The Election Commission's involvement highlights the seriousness of the matter and the need for adherence to ethical standards in public statements.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), currently investigating the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, is exploring potential connections to an Islamic State-affiliated terror group based in Shivamogga regarding the incident on March 1. The explosion occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, causing injuries to a minimum of nine individuals during the busy lunchtime period.