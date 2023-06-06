Case registered in Devadurga police station against eight people

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], June 6 : A case has been registered in the Devadurga police station on Tuesday against eight people for allegedly abusing the MLA of Devadurga district, Karemma Nayak.

The matter pertains to the death of an electricity maintenance official named Virupakshi on June 4.

Virupakshi resided in Taluk Aladamara village.

It was alleged that when the MLA visited the scene of the incident, some people abused and heckled her and threw shoes at her.

The police registered the case on the basis of the complaint.

