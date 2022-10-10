Case registered in Lahori Gate building collapse; 3 dead, rescue on

The death toll in the Lahori Gate building collapse has risen to three with Delhi Police registering a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown people, police said on Monday even as rescue operations continue.

A case has been registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

"It was a two-storey building and was in a dilapidated condition. Many people got injured. Ten people have been admitted to LNJP hospital. A four-year-old girl died. A rescue operation is underway. Five teams of National Disaster Response Force are present at the spot," Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central District) Delhi, told ANI.

The building, in a dilapidated condition, came tumbling down in Old Delhi's Farash Khana Lahori Gate on Sunday evening.

The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir at around 7:30 pm.

The building was located in the congested lanes of Old Delhi's Fatehpuri. The narrow streets and bylanes in the residential-cum-commercial are making the rescue operation an uphill task with no electricity in several parts of the neighborhood since the building collapsed.

Locals as well as teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are at the site carrying out the rescue operation.

"Two more persons have been taken out of the debris. The status of their health (whether they are alive or not) will be apprised by the medical team," Gaurav K Patel, Commander, NDRF toldon Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor