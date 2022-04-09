Cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.4 cr stolen from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house

A complaint has been filed by the in-laws of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor alleging theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crores from their Delhi residence, said Police.

"Their house is on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens' Delhi, where Anand's parents Harish Ahuja, mother Priya Ahuja and grandmother Sarla Ahuja live. The theft incident in Sonam's in-laws' house took place in February," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

A complaint was made on February 23, 2022, that there was a theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja.

"They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth 2.4 crores was stolen. They had noticed it on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23, 2022. Immediately FIR was filed under section 381 IPC at Police Station Tughlaq Road and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway," said the officer.

Police further said that the case has been transferred to special staff New Delhi district and they are investigating the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

