Cash strapped Kerala to distribute Onam kits to yellow ration card holders

Cash-strapped CPI(M) government in Kerala Wednesday decided to limit the distribution of Onam kits to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders – the poorest among the below poverty line (BPL) families. A communication from the office of the chief minister said the Cabinet decided to distribute Onam kits only to 5,87,691 AAY ration card holders. Apart from them, 20,000 destitute people residing in various rehabilitation homes will also get the kit which comprises 14 essential items including pulses, curry powders and edible oil. As on August 16, Kerala has 93 lakh ration card holders.

Last year, the state finance department had allocated Rs 425 crore for distributing free kits during Onam to all ration card holders. This year, with kit being limited to AAY card holders, the allocation is only Rs 32 crore.The decision to restrict the distribution of Onam festival kit, a practice which Kerala has been following for the last many years, was taken considering the financial crisis of the government. During the Covid pandemic, free distribution of kits consisting of essential items had hit headlines. It had been reckoned as one of the factors that ensured the victory of the CPI(M)-led LDF in the 2020 local body elections and later the 2021 Assembly elections. During the pandemic, the state had spent Rs around 5,500 crore for distribution of free kits for several months.