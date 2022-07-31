CAT 2022 registration process to begin from August 3

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the exam notification for CAT 2022. The registration process for CAT will begin on August 3 and the last date to fill the registration is September 14.

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD categories is ₹1150 and for the candidates from other categories is ₹2300. The candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50%. As per the official notice, the management entrance test will be held on November 27 in three sessions while the admit card will release on October 27.

The CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres across the state. The duration of the CAT 2022 examination will be 120minutes.