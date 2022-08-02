CAT 2022 registration to begin tomorrow, check details

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration will start on Wednesday, August 3. The CAT 2022 application portal will open at 10 am, interested candidates can go to the official website to apply for the exam. Candidates who belong to SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1,150 for the application while the general category students will need to pay Rs 2,300.

Know how to fill the application form

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2022- iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link, or login link.

Fill out the details to register or log in.

Upload the required documents as asked.

Pay the application fees online.

Click on the submit button.

Required documents are Scanned images of passport-size photographs, signatures, Educational Certificates and Caste certificates.