‘Caught Up With My Young Friend’: PM Narendra Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Child in Telangana, See Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming moment during his campaign trail in Lakshmipuram village, Telangana, on Wednesday, May 8, en route to a rally in Warangal.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), shared a picture by captioning, "While on the way to the campaign rally in Warangal seat, caught up with my young friend at Lakshmipuram village."

While on the way to the campaign rally in Warangal seat, caught up with my young friend at Lakshmipuram village. 😀 pic.twitter.com/2otz0KV6JH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2024

Before heading to Warangal, PM Modi visited the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar, Telangana, on Wednesday. He offered prayers at the revered temple.

PM Modi at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar

Prime Minister sought blessings before embarking on his electoral journey in the southern states. Prime Minister Modi addressed a public gathering in Karimnagar at 10 a.m., setting the tone for his campaign in the region. He then left for Warangal for another public rally, where he interacted with a young girl and took her in his arms.

The image captured a touching moment between the Prime Minister and the child, reflecting the essence of connecting with people on a personal level amid the hustle of political campaigns during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light-hearted moment with a child as he greets people after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/h1QI7l1dDD — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister shared a light-hearted moment with a child as he greeted people after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.