Caught with Rs 200 crore, Kanpur bizman asked to pay Rs 497 crore

Kanpur, May 8 A chargesheet is set to be filed against Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain and his associates by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

Piyush Jain came under the scanner after over Rs 200 crore in cash was seized from his premises during raids by central agencies in 2021.

The DGGI has now imposed a tax liability of Rs 497 crore on Piyush Jain and his three firms, including M/s Odocham Industries, M/s Flora Naturale, and M/s Odosanth Inc.

Piyush Jain and his 14 associates have been asked to pay an additional Rs 290 crore by the DGGI.

The agency has also issued a notice to six firms, including three of Piyush's firms, and eight directors and partners.

According to DGGI's Special Public Prosecutor, Ambrish Tandon, the charge sheet against Piyush and his associates will soon be filed in the court. Around Rs 207 crore have been seized and now another Rs 290 crore may have to be paid.

Piyush Jain was arrested on December 26, 2021 after being accused of evading tax by the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

It is expected that the difficulties of other people involved in business with Piyush Jain, including the transporter and pan masala supplier, would also likely increase, following the DGGI notice.

