CBI arrests 3 in bribe case; Rs 1.02 cr recovered

By IANS | Published: February 6, 2023 08:21 PM 2023-02-06T20:21:05+5:30 2023-02-06T20:25:26+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three persons including two officials ...

CBI arrests 3 in bribe case; Rs 1.02 cr recovered | CBI arrests 3 in bribe case; Rs 1.02 cr recovered

CBI arrests 3 in bribe case; Rs 1.02 cr recovered

Next

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three persons including two officials of Northern Railway and a contractor in connection with a bribe case, an official said, adding that the probe agency also recovered Rs 1.02 crore in cash.

The arrested individuals were identified as Santosh Kumar the main accused; Sajjan Kumar, a contractor, and Rampal, a deputy chief engineer with the Railways.

"Rampal and Kumar were receiving the bribe amount from Sajjan when they were held," the CBI said.

A large portion of the Rs 1.02 crore was kept at the house of Rampal who is the father-in-law of Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : CBI CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation Santosh Kumar Sajjan Kumar Central bureau of investigations Central bureau investigation Central crime bureau Special central bureau of investigation Central investigation bureau Central bureau of india