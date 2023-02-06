CBI arrests 3 in bribe case; Rs 1.02 cr recovered

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three persons including two officials of Northern Railway and a contractor in connection with a bribe case, an official said, adding that the probe agency also recovered Rs 1.02 crore in cash.

The arrested individuals were identified as Santosh Kumar the main accused; Sajjan Kumar, a contractor, and Rampal, a deputy chief engineer with the Railways.

"Rampal and Kumar were receiving the bribe amount from Sajjan when they were held," the CBI said.

A large portion of the Rs 1.02 crore was kept at the house of Rampal who is the father-in-law of Kumar.

