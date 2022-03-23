CBI arrests IRS official, aide in bribery case

New Delhi, March 23 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested an IRS official (Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu) and his aide for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man.

The arrested IRS official was identified as Daniel Raj while his aide was identified as Kalyan Srinath. He works as an Auditor.

The federal probe agency also conducted the search operation at the premises of the accused and other person at Coimbatore which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The CBI team also recovered cash of Rs 5.75 lakh from the premises of the IRS official.

The CBI official said that a case was registered against the IRS official following a complaint of bribe.

The complainant had alleged that the IRS official in conspiracy with the auditor had demanded undue advantage of Rs 2.50 lakh from him for settling the Income tax issues favourably.

The IRS official and his aide allegedly told the complainant that they will also help him in a matter related to sale of agricultural land and in the tax liabilities on the capital gain of the said sale of land.

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at the complainant's residence in 2017 and the said matter was pending with the IT department.

During February 2022, the IRS official allegedly contacted the complainant and directed him to visit his office. Accordingly, the complainant and the auditor met the accused and discussed the issue.

The CBI after lodging the case formed a team of its elite officials. They also discussed the matter with senior official as the FIR was against an IRS official.

Finally the CBI laid a trap.

"The auditor (private person) accepted part payment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant on the directions of the IRS official. Both the accused were caught," said the CBI official.

The arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore and were remanded to judicial custody till April 6.

