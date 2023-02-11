CBI arrests official of principal controller defence accounts

New Delhi, Feb 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Auditor working in the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Pensions, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a woman for clearing the pensionary dues of her deceased father (a former Army officer), officials said.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Neeraj Kumar Kaushal, the senior Auditor, for demanding the bribe of Rs 30,00 from the woman.

The official added that a trap was laid and the accused was caught while accepting the bribe through bank account of his close friend (working in the Bank of India, Lucknow).

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused, including at Prayagraj, Aligarh and Lucknow.

The accused will be produced before the competent court.

