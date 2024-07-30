CBI arrests one more solver in NEET question paper leak case

Patna, July 30 The CBI has arrested another person allegedly involved in the NEET question paper leak from Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Raunak Raj, was presented before the CBI Special Court in Patna on Monday evening.

Special Judicial Magistrate Kumari Rinku granted his remand to the central agency till August 2.

Raunak Raj was present in Hazaribagh on the day of the NEET examination held on May 5 this year and allegedly solved the leaked question paper.

He is the eighth solver to be arrested by the CBI in connection with this case.

The CBI had previously arrested four third-year students from Patna AIIMS on July 18, as well as two MBBS students from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and one from RIMS Ranchi.

The NEET question paper leak was first uncovered by Patna Police on the day of the examination, May 5.

The case was initially transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which quickly identified several individuals involved, including the mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhiya from Nalanda District in Bihar.

Following a recommendation from the Union Education Ministry, the case was later transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

