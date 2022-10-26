CBI arrests pvt firm director in chit fund scam

New Delhi, Oct 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the director of a private firm in an ongoing investigation of a case related to a chit fund, an official said.

The accused was identified as Sanjoy Kumar Singh, director of Tulips Infonet (India) Private Limited.

The CBI had registered a case in 2018. It was alleged that Singh came into close contact with Soumyarup Bhowmik, the then chairman of Burdwan Sunmarg Welfare Organisation (a ponzi company) in 2011. Since then, Bhowmik is absconding.

"Singh in conspiracy with Bhowmik had illegally transferred Rs 419.9 lakh from the trust account and misappropriated the same. It was also alleged that Singh facilitated Bhowmik in the opening of his bank account in Durgapur by issuing a false identity and address certificate," the CBI official added.

The accused will be produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Paschim Bardhaman at Asansol (West Bengal).

The CBI is all set to seek two-week custodial remand of the accused.

