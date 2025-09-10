CBI arrests two persons including branch manager of UP Grameen Bank for accepting bribe

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Branch Manager, UP Grameen Bank, Sankisha Branch, District- Farrukhabad and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant.

The accused are Narayan Singh Solanki, Branch Manager, UP Gramen Bank and Chandan (private person).

According to the agency, it registered the case on September against the said accused on allegations that the accused branch manager demanded undue advantage of Rs. 30,000 /- from the complainant through the accused private person for enhancement of the KCC loan limit of the complainant from Rs. 2,40,000/- to Rs. 6,00,000/-.

CBI laid a trap on September 10 and caught both the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant in criminal conspiracy with each other. Both accused persons would be produced before the competent Court on September 11.

According to the CBI, the investigation is continuing.

The arrests highlight the CBI’s ongoing focus on corruption within government departments, particularly in areas dealing with public affairs.

The case also underscores the continued operation of CBI’s anti-corruption initiatives to build public trust and accountability in government offices.

As per Union government notification no 3837 dated 26.11.2019, Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, Purvanchal Bank and Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank have been amalgamated into Baroda U.P. Bank under the sponsorship of Bank of Baroda.

UP Grameen Bank’s vision is to be a trusted and inclusive banking partner for rural and semi-urban India, committed to delivering affordable, accessible, and technology-enabled financial services that empower farmers, artisans, small businesses, women, and the underbanked; while promoting sustainable development, financial literacy, and economic self-reliance across their service area.

