CBI books 10 officials of Central Railway in two separate cases

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against 10 public servants including of Central Railway and some private persons on the allegations of irregularities in handling parcels and facilitating placement of VPU Wagons at the Terminus.

The official said that the public servants posted at Parcel Department and Yard Department of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on the allegations of irregularities in handling parcels and facilitating placement of VPU Wagons at the Terminus.

In the first case, it has been alleged that officials of the Parcel Department were taking bribes on regular basis from the private loaders/lease holders in cash or through UPI for extending favours to them.

The CBI has named Janardan Deshpande, Chief Parcel Supervisor (General), Sanjay Ghadge, Chief Parcel Supervisor, Arjun Jaiswal, private agent, Suryabhan B. Dipakar, private agent in the first case.

Sharing the details about the second case, the CBI said that it was alleged that the said public servants of Central Railways posted at the Yard Department were taking bribes from private agents in the form of cash and also through UPI payments into the accounts of Pointsman posted in the yard.

It was further alleged that the bribes were given for facilitating placement of VPU wagons at the Terminus. It was also alleged that the accused received bribe from the agents and was also allegedly delivered part of bribe to their superiors.

The CBI has named Pranay Mukund, Chief Yard Master, Girdhari Lal Saini, Dy. Station Manager(Yard), Pradeep Gautam, Dy. Station Manager(Yard), Mithai Lal Yadav, Shunting Master, Rakesh Karande, Shunting Master, Jayant Maurya, Dy. Station Manager(Yard), Mithlesh Kumar, Pointsman from O/o the Chief Yard Master, Ln, Mumbai , Raunit Raj, Pointsman from office of the Chief Yard Master, LTT, Mumbai, Ramdeep Giri, Private person, Suryabhan B. Dipankar, Private person, Other Unknown public servants and Other Unknown private persons.

The official said that searches were conducted at around eight locations in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik, etc. including at residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents, mobiles phones etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor