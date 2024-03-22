CBI court in UP sentences two to 7-year jail in 26-yr-old corruption case

Lucknow, March 22 The special judge, CBI, Lucknow, has sentenced one Rajesh Gupta and Ajay Tiwari, the then assistant accountant of North Eastern Railway, Lucknow, to seven years’ imprisonment.

They were also fined Rs 65,000 each by the court on Thursday in a 26-year-old case of corruption which caused loss to the Railways, said senior CBI officials.

The officials said that the CBI had registered a case on May 28, 1998, following allegations that Rajesh Gupta, in connivance with others and on the basis of fake purchase orders, bills, etc., caused a loss of Rs 2,55,285 to the Railways and gained personally from the transaction.

After completion of investigation, the CBI filed the charge sheet against the duo on October 10, 1999, and charges were framed on May 1, 2002, and March 7, 2015. After completion of trial, the court pronounced judgement holding the two accused guilty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor