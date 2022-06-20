CBI detains joint drug controller of CDSCO in bribery case

New Delhi, June 20 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the office of the Joint Drug Controller of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in connection with a bribery case.

The CBI said the raids were going on in Delhi.

A source said that Eswara Reddy, the Joint Drug Controller, had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI lodged an FIR and formed a team of its officials. The source said that seeing the gravity of the matter, the CBI team took legal opinion before conducting the raid.

"It was decided that Rs 3 lakh will be handed over as bribe. We have detained Reddy. We are recording the statement to know what was his role in the case," said a CBI official.

The official said after recording the statement, he will be produced in court.

