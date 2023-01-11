CBI files murder case against CMD of Amrapali Group, 8 others

New Delhi, Jan 11 The CBI has filed a murder case against the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Amrapali Group, Anil Sharma, and eight others in connection with the killing of Sharad Chandra, then secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, Bihar, who was shot dead at his home on the campus in August 2014.

In December 2022, the Patna High Court had directed the CBI to look into the matter and file a case after taking over the probe from the local police.

Sharad Chandra, the then Secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth, was shot dead while he was reading newspaper at his residence at about 6:30 p.m. on August 2, 2014.

The accused persons had allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy to usurp land and assets belonging to the Balika Vidyapeeth.

"In August 2009, Anil Sharma had usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh. After the deceased was removed forcibly, a dispute was going on between both the parties.

"The income of Balika Viyapeeth was being usurped by opening a personal account operated by Praveen Kumar Sinha and Shyam Sundr Singh. Sharad Chandra was complaining about the unlawful manner in which Balika Vidyapeeth was being run. The deceased was also regularly threatened and attacked, his house was damaged and bullets were fired in the past," read the CBI FIR.

The CBI will now file a chargesheet in the matter after completing its investigation.

