CBI granted time to file supplementary charge sheet in land-for-jobs scam

New Delhi, June 1 A Delhi court on Thursday granted time to the CBI to file its supplementary charge sheet in the land-for-jobs scam case.

The Rouse Avenue Court's decision came after it was informed by the central probe agency that it will submit the supplementary charge sheet after the court's vacation.

The court also told the CBI that it was not acceptable for the agency to continuously delay the matter.

To this, the CBI stated told the court that the investigation was still ongoing in this case and they needed some more time to include new facts.

Granting time to the probe agency, the court asked the CBI to submit the charge sheet on the next date of hearing on July 12.

The CBI had registered the case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, and 15 others, including unidentified public servants and private individuals.

"During the period of 2004-2009, Yadav obtained financial advantages by transferring land properties to his family members in exchange for appointing substitutes to Group 'D' posts in different Railway Zones," a CBI official had stated.

Several residents of Patna, either directly or through their family members, sold or gifted their land to members of the Yadav famil and a private company controlled by the former Minister and his family.

"No advertisements or public notices were issued for the appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways. However, individuals who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

"Following this modus operandi, approximately 1,05,292 square feet of immovable property located in Patna was acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, with most of the land transfers showing cash payments made to the sellers," the CBI had said.



