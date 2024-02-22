CBI Raids Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Premises in Kiru Hydroelectric Project Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at over 30 locations across India on Thursday, February 22, including the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for the Kiru Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in the Union Territory.

The raids targeted residences and offices of individuals and companies allegedly linked to the Hydroelectric project. Specific details regarding the exact locations and individuals involved haven't been officially disclosed. The searches reportedly aim to gather evidence related to the awarding of the Rs 2,200 crore civil work contract for the HEP in 2019.

CBI conducts raids at more than 30 places, including the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract in the UT: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Former Governor Malik had raised concerns about alleged corruption in the project, claiming he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe to clear two files, including one related to the HEP. The CBI registered a case in 2022 and has been conducting an ongoing investigation since then. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge in due course.