CBI raids Lalu Yadav's house in 'land for railway job scam'

Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a fresh case of corruption against RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and his daughter. Raids are underway at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar related to Lalu Yadav. The fresh case has been registered against Lalu Yadav in a case related to 'land for railway job scam'.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam, was granted bail last month. A team has also reached the official residence of Rabadi Devi. This has caused a great stir in Bihar politics. The team that came to Rabadevi's house has male and female officers. There are 10 officers in this team. No one is allowed to come to Rabdi's house. However, sources said that the CBI had carried out raids in connection with the railway recruitment scam. This is the case when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister, it has not been officially disclosed yet.

According to news agency ANI, the CBI has registered a new case of corruption against RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter.