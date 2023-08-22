CBI recovers gold worth Rs 1.6cr from locker of man arrested in bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 22 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has recovered gold worth Rs 1.6 crore from the locker of the Chief Sanitary Inspector of Chandigarh, who was held in connection with a bribery case, along with his aide.

"During the investigation of the case, a locker maintained with SBI, Chandigarh, in the name of the then Chief Sanitary Inspector, Chander Mohan, and his wife was opened. Gold jewellery including 3,100 grams of gold was found in the locker, worth Rs 1.6 crore," said the CBI official.

The CBI had previously arrested Mohan and a Health Supervisor in the bribery case.

A case was registered based on a complaint against Mohan.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe in exchange for reinstating the complainant, who had been removed from the post of Sanitary Inspector (on a contract basis) due to an accident preventing him from attending the office.

A trap was set, and both the accused were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor