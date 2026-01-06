CBI summons TVK leader Vijay to appear on Jan 12 in Karur stampede case

Chennai, Jan 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to Vijay, founder and president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), directing him to appear in person before the agency in New Delhi on January 12.

The summons were issued in connection with the Karur stampede case in which 41 people lost their lives. The tragic incident occurred on September 27 at Veluchamipuram in Karur district, when a massive crowd gathered for a political rally organised by the TVK.

Vijay, who had recently stepped into active politics, addressed the rally, which drew an overwhelming turnout of supporters from across the region. As the crowd swelled beyond expected numbers, chaos broke out at the venue, triggering a stampede.

Following widespread public outrage and demands for an independent probe, the investigation was transferred from the state police to the CBI.

The Central agency has since been examining crowd management arrangements, permissions granted for the rally, and the role played by organisers and party functionaries.

As part of the probe, senior TVK functionaries Anand, Adhav Arjun and party executive Nirmal Kumar appeared before the CBI at its Delhi office on the third day of questioning. They were interrogated for nearly two hours.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Nirmal Kumar said that video evidence related to the Karur stampede had been handed over to investigators to aid the enquiry.

There had earlier been speculation that Vijay would also be summoned by the CBI. While some TVK leaders initially denied such reports and described them as baseless, it has now been confirmed that the agency has formally issued a summons seeking Vijay’s explanation regarding the conduct of the rally and the arrangements made to handle the crowd.

The summons assumes added significance as it comes just days after the scheduled release of Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan on January 9.

Vijay has been asked to be present in New Delhi on January 12 to cooperate with the investigation. Vijay formally launched the TVK in February 2024, marking his transition from cinema to electoral politics.

Since its formation, TVK has drawn large crowds to its public programmes, projecting itself as a new political force in Tamil Nadu.

The CBI investigation into the Karur stampede is ongoing, with officials indicating that responsibility for lapses in crowd control and event management will be determined based on documentary, video and witness evidence.

